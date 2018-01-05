Benton, IL man charged with defrauding former employer of $500K

A Benton, Illinois man has been indicted by a federal grand jury of defrauding his former employer, according to the US Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois.

Cary E. Moseley, 48, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud and six counts of mail fraud.

According to the indictment, Mosley was paid by Q.E.D. Medical Physics, Inc. for work he allegedly performed at Southern Illinois Healthcare. The indictment charges that Mosley made entries in QED’s electronic timekeeping system which falsely claimed that he had performed work.

The indictment alleges that Mosley conducted his fraud scheme from December 2006 through July 2013 and that he was paid over $500,000.

Mosley is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on January 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at the Federal Courthouse in Benton.

The case is being investigated by agents from the Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.