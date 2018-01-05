Passing of first woman to serve on Cape Girardeau City Council

Dr. Loretta Schneider, a longtime public servant and councilwoman for the City of Cape Girardeau, has passed away.

Her service on the City Council started in 1981, when she was elected as the first woman to serve on the Council. Her first terms on the Council ended in 1986, and Loretta continued sharing her time and talents with the community by serving on many boards, commissions, and committees. Loretta was re-elected to the Council, serving again from 2005 through 2016 and was Mayor Pro Tem from 2010 to 2012. She was one of the longest-serving council members under the City Charter, adopted in 1981.

Loretta was a major advocate for youth sports and programs for seniors with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation and served on the Parks Development Foundation from 2012 to 2016.

“Loretta was always very dedicated to her beloved city,” said Mayor Harry Rediger. “Many years of service to community, church, and other agencies made Cape Girardeau what she always desired: A better community with an always improving quality of life.”

“Dr. Loretta Schneider was a trailblazer in city politics,” said City Manager Scott Meyer. “She first served on Council starting in April 1981 and served later from 2005 through 2016. She also served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2010 to 2012.”

“What I remember about Loretta’s service was her desire for open and transparent government. She was an advocate for what we now call special study sessions, where council hears from staff and then discusses a single subject outside of the regular council schedule,” said Meyer.

“Loretta was also an advocate for a clean and beautiful city, serving on the Keep Cape Beautiful Committee even after her tenure on the Council was term-limited. She was also a champion of the Charter form of government.”

