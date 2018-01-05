Rend Lake College schedules three miner training sessions

Three specialized training sessions for surface and underground miners are set for January 2018 at Rend Lake College. All training courses are held on the Ina campus.

First up for surface-only miners is an Annual Refresher Training set for 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Both surface and underground miners can also take the Annual Refresher Training the following Friday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. The cost of each course is $50.

A five-day Inexperienced Miner Training is also scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 29. The class will meet 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday. The cost of the class is $165, and attendees must pre-pay and pre-register.

For more information or to register for any of the training sessions, contact Sally Heathcoat at 618-437-5321, Ext. 2373.

