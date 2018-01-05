Mardi Gras treat: learn to make Beignets at home

The Mardi Gras season officially begins the twelfth night after Christmas, as in January 6.

We at Heartland Weekend went on a search for some traditional New Orleans fare. And believe us, there's nothing quite like a beignet and a hot cup of coffee.

Good news: you don't have to travel all the way to New Orleans to get one! CLICK HERE to find out how easy it is to make this treat at home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.