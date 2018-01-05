Guns stolen from Franklin County, IL home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Guns stolen from Franklin County, IL home

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Deputies are investigating a burglary where guns were taken from a home in Franklin County, Illinois on January 4.

According to the sheriff's office, several long guns were taken from the home in the rural northeastern part of the county.

Leads are being pursued, according to investigators.

