Police looking to identify 2 men accused of stealing from Paducah Walmart

Paducah police are asking for help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing items from Walmart.

According to Paducah police, on Nov. 20, 2017, two men took items valued at $500 and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information about who the suspects are is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

