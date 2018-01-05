Blues, St. Louis comptroller reach settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The group that owns the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green have reached a settlement, ending a long-standing feud over financing of the arena where the NHL team plays.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the settlement was announced Friday between Green and Kiel Center Partners.

Green had refused to sign a financial agreement funding renovations at the Scottrade Center, even though the Board of Aldermen approved the plan in February. Green had expressed concern about issuing the $64 million in bonds out of fear it would hurt the city's credit rating.

Kiel Center Partners sued in August. A judge in November ordered Green to sign.

Green says in a statement that the agreement is "in the best interest of city taxpayers."

