KY Atty. Gen. ready for Net Neutrality fight

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office is reviewing a final order issued by the FCC regarding net neutrality.

Beshear said he strongly opposed the FCC’s changes to Net Neutrality.

The FCC voted in Dec. 2017 to roll back regulations. The final rule was made public on Jan. 4 and would take effect upon approval by the federal Office of Management and Budget and 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Beshear said he is working with a number of attorney general's to review the final order and to take legal action.

“With the move by the FCC this week to continue with its plan, I have no choice but to join legal action to protect Kentucky families from this sweeping and harmful policy change,” said Beshear.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.