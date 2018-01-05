Dorena-Hickman Ferry service halted due to ice on river

Ice chunks on the Mississippi River have prompted the Dorena-Hickman Ferry services to stop.

Captain Jeremy Newsom said chunks of ice had become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the ferry.

The ferry will not run until the weather warms up enough to help dissipate the ice, according to Newsom. He said he expects it to remain closed for two or three days at least.

