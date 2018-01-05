Dorena-Hickman Ferry service halted due to ice on river - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dorena-Hickman Ferry service halted due to ice on river

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: KYTCDistrict1 Facebook) (Source: KYTCDistrict1 Facebook)
DORENA, MO (KFVS) -

Ice chunks on the Mississippi River have prompted the Dorena-Hickman Ferry services to stop.

Captain Jeremy Newsom said chunks of ice had become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the ferry.

The ferry will not run until the weather warms up enough to help dissipate the ice, according to Newsom. He said he expects it to remain closed for two or three days at least.

