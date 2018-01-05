Dorena-Hickman Ferry now open after service halted due to ice

Ice chunks on the Mississippi River caused the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to halt operation, but now it has resumed service.

Warmer temperatures have melted the ice, allowing the ferry to start again on the normal winter schedule.

Captain Jeremy Newsom said chunks of ice had become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the ferry.

