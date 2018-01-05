Space heater blamed for house fire in Blodgett, MO

A number of fire departments battled a house fire in Blodgett, Missouri on January 5.

According to the Scott County Fire District, shortly before 1 a.m. crews arrived to find a heavy fire in the back of the home and into the attic.

With help from Oran firefighters, the fire was knocked out in 20 minutes.

No one was injured. South Scott County EMS was also called to the scene.

Chief Jeremy Perrien said the fire was caused by a space heater.

He wants to let people know the importance of keeping your doors shut.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.