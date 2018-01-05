Paducah, KY teen facing 10 years in prison for plotting to kill mom

A Paducah, Kentucky teenager was sentenced to 10 years in prison on January 4 for conspiring to commit manslaughter.

Kyle Parrish, 17, will face a second sentencing in connection with a plot to kill not just his mother, but also his girlfriend's parents.

Evidence showed hundreds of text messages outlined the details of the plan, according to the assistant prosecutor. He was upset that he and his girlfriend could not spend time together. Eventually, the plan was found out and charges were pressed.

According to court documents, Parrish took a negotiated plea deal in November 2017, waiving his rights to be sentenced as a youth offender.

He'll be held in juvenile custody until November 26, 2018, when he'll be re-sentenced as an adult.

According to the assistant prosecutor, the second defendant in the case, Zoe Brown, faces an upcoming competency hearing.

Parrish is in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

