Jackson High School alum graduates Air Force pilot training

Dr. Kala Chakradhar of Murray State University recently completed a three-month fellowship at a Rotary Peace Center in Bangkok, Thailand.
As ice is a possibility, salt is being put down on the road and car washes are busy with people cleaning their vehicles off.
Twin share almost everything, but twins born at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Birthing Center don even share the same birth year.
We are watching for a chance of sleet and freezing rain over the weekend as our arctic outbreak comes to an end.
According to a news release, the company has decided to close 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that are "unprofitable."
