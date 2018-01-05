Man fleeing police dies when car hits nativity scene

BUNKER HILL, Ill. (AP) - A man being chased by police in Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois died when his car struck a nativity scene.

The Illinois State Police tells KMOV.com in St. Louis that the chase started Thursday night in Litchfield when police spotted the driver commit a traffic violation and activated their sirens. They say the man fled and lost control of his vehicle in nearby Bunker Hill and struck the nativity scene.

The Macoupin County Coroner's office says the man who died at the scene was a 32-year-old resident of Jerseyville. The office declined to release his name pending the notification of next of kin.

