2.3 earthquake shakes up the Bootheel

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake began at 12:39 a.m. on Jan. 5.

The earthquake's epicenter was located two miles north of Blytheville, Arkansas.

Some the area that may have felt the quake include Kennett, Missouri. Dyersburg, Tennessee. and Blytheville, Ark.

