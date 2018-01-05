Police: Driver attempts to leave after vehicle, pedestrian crash in Graves Co., KY

A woman was struck by a vehicle in Graves County on January 3 and police said the driver attempted to leave the scene.

The driver was charged with assault second degree, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc, second offense, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said around 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to the report of an auto/pedestrian collision at Pilgrim's Pride in Hickory.

Once officers arrived, the learned that 62-year-old Susan Crain of Mayfield had been struck from behind and had non-life threatening injuries. According to witnesses, 54-year-old Tony Proctor of Paducah, attempted to leave the parking lot after striking Crain.

One of the security guards at the plant was trying to get Proctor to stop and was almost struck as well. Proctor was interviewed and arrested. Crain was transported to an area medical center.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Good Samaritans, Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Pilgrim's Pride Security and staff.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.