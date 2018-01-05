This week in music: 1962 The Lions Sleeps Tonight

Let's step into the Breakfast Show musical time machine and set the dials for this week in 1962.

Fifty-five years ago, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Elvis Presley at number 5 with Can't Help Falling In Love. The song was featured in Presley's movie Blue Hawaii.

People were twisting in '62. In the number four spot was Peppermint Twist Part 1 by Joey Dee and The Starliters. The original version ran just over four minutes, but record company executives considered that too long at the time so they cut the song in half. Part 1, which became a hit ran 2:03. Part 2, which was mostly an instrumental is rarely heard today.

Bobby Vee was at number three with Run to Him. It peaked at number two and was one of Vee's biggest hits.

At number two was Chubby Checker with The Twist. It's the song which started the "Twist" craze back in 1960. That's when Checker's version was first released and it went all the way to number one. Two years later, in 1962, it would re-enter the Hot 100 and once again shoot to number one. It's the only time a single has had two chart runs and topped the Hot 100 both times. For that distinction, Billboard ranks The Twist as the number one song of all time.

But in the top spot for this week in '62 was The Tokens with The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

The song has its roots in South Africa and was first released there in 1939.

