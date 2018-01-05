First Alert: Warmer weather ahead after some Ice and rain

Warmer temps will return to the Heartland, but some icy conditions on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Brian Alworth said to expect mostly sunny skies today. It will be cold and dry with highs near 23 in our northern counties and 31 in our southern counties and north winds of 5-10 mph.

Clouds will roll in after midnight with lows between 10-19 and winds change to SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy and cold. Things will be dry in the morning, but a chance of rain will spread west to east by the afternoon and evening.

Rain may be mixed with sleet and freezing rain, especially over parts of SE Mo and S Il. KY, TN, and the Bootheel will have less of a chance of ice. Late day highs will be about 33 north and 39 south.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several counties in SE Mo and SW Il.

Brian, you "heat wave" forecaster, notes that highs next week will be mainly in the 40s and 50s.

