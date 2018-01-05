First Alert: Warmer weather ahead after some Ice and rain

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for more information in a hit-and-run that left one woman in serious condition on Friday, January 5.
A Nebraska man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Friday, January 5.
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Mo on Jan. 5 at 11:26 p.m.
Warmer temps will return to the Heartland, but some icy conditions on Sunday afternoon and evening.
Dr. Kala Chakradhar of Murray State University recently completed a three-month fellowship at a Rotary Peace Center in Bangkok, Thailand.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
Fans are outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...
