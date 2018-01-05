First Alert: watching for possible sleet, freezing rain this weekend

According to a news release, the company has decided to close 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that are "unprofitable."
As ice is a possibility, salt is being put down on the road and car washes are busy with people cleaning their vehicles off.
A Benton, Illinois man has been indicted by a federal grand jury of defrauding his former employer.
Dr. Loretta Schneider, a longtime public servant and councilwoman for the City of Cape Girardeau, has passed away.
Three specialized training sessions for surface and underground miners are set for January 2018 at Rend Lake College.
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.
The lawyer for Byrd's family personally knew Marquise, and said he was planning on proposing to his fiance on January 10. Marquise also leaves behind a two-year-old son.
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.
Officials have released the identities of a grandmother and two children who died in this morning's house fire on Iroquois Street near North 38th Street
