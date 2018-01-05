First Alert: watching for possible sleet, freezing rain this weekend

We are watching for a chance of sleet and freezing rain over the weekend as our arctic outbreak comes to an end.

Highs on Friday will climb into the 20s across most of the Heartland, although some of our southwestern areas could hit the freezing mark today.

Sunshine today with clear skies and evening temperatures will drop rapidly into the teens.

Saturday will be sunny but still cold. Highs will reach the middle 20s to near 30s.

The weekend will start calm and cold, but precipitation will move in through the day on Sunday.

On Sunday, there is a threat of freezing rain impacting your afternoon and evening. The most likely locations will be across the northwestern half of the Heartland with the Ozark valleys in Missouri under the greatest threat.

Dense, cold arctic air will be harder to move out which could allow for up to a tenth of an inch of ice to develop. This will likely cause slick travel to develop between noon and 6 p.m.

As we head into the late evening hours on Sunday and early morning hours on Monday, surface temperatures should warm above freezing across all of the Heartland.

Again, a few slick spots will likely develop late on Sunday, mainly across our northern counties.

Much of the Heartland south of Cape Girardeau will be above freezing for the entire rain event creating wet roads but no ice.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as this is a developing situation and the forecast will likely change through the weekend.

