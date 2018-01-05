FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to freezing rain

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Sunday due to the threat of freezing rain impacting your Sunday afternoon and evening.
Kentucky State Police have located and arrested a Marshall County Jail inmate who escaped on Thursday, December 7.
A crash on I-24 in McCracken early Sunday, January 7 sent one man to the hospital.
An Ironton, Missouri church canceled services on Sunday, January 7.
3 people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on K131 just north of Mayfield on Saturday, January 6.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.
Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore was shot and killed outside a club in Omaha, NE. He survived multiple overseas tours unscathed.
