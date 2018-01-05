FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to freezing rain

A First Alert Action Day has been issued as a messy weather system carrying sleet and freezing rain moves through the Heartland.

Grant Dade says that the Heartland's northwestern counties still look to have an impact from icy travel.

Things are expected to warm up tonight so that most of the precipitation should be "just rain."

Dew points are in the teens which means as rain falls, the temperatures will drop.

Sunday will be cloudy and cold. Rain developing west to east during the day. Rain may fall as freezing rain and a bit of sleet, especially northern and western counties. Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel may stay dry until closer to sunset.

Highs will range from about 33 northwest to 39 southeast. Winds S 10-15.

Rain and fog tonight and steady or slowly rising temps in the 30s to low 40s. Winds S 10-15.

Monday will see a chance of rain lingering into the morning hours otherwise mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs about 40 to 45.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.