FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY on Sunday due to freezing rain

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Sunday due to the threat of freezing rain impacting your Sunday afternoon and evening.

The most likely locations will be across the northwestern half of the Heartland with the Ozark Valleys in Missouri under the greatest threat.

The dense, cold arctic air will be harder to move out which could allow for up to one-tenth of an inch of ice to develop. This will likely cause slick travel to develop between noon and 6 p.m.

Major ice accumulations are not expected, however, it only takes a thin layer of ice to cause significant travel problems.

Late day highs will be about 33 north and 39 south.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for several counties in SE Mo and SW IL.

Again, a few slick spots will likely develop late on Sunday mainly across our northern counties. Much of the Heartland south of Cape Girardeau will be above freezing for the entire rain event creating wet roads but no ice.

As we head into the late evening hours on Sunday and early morning hours on Monday, surface temperatures should warm above freezing across all of the Heartland.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as this is a developing situation and the forecast will likely change through the weekend.

What to expect today:

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday. It will be cold and dry with highs near 23 in our northern counties and 31 in our southern counties and north winds of 5-10 mph.

Clouds will roll in after midnight with lows between 10-19 and winds change to SE 5-10 mph.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.