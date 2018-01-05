Paducah city commission to vote on anti-discrimination law

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - The Paducah city commission is set to vote on an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender residents.

The vote on the proposed ordinance will be at city hall on Jan. 9. A release from the gay-rights group the Fairness Campaign says Paducah would become the ninth city in Kentucky with those types of protections if the ordinance passes.

The measure would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The Fairness Campaign says in a release on the upcoming vote that it has been working with Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky to organize local supporters of the anti-discrimination ordinance. Danville was the last Kentucky city to adopt a similar law in 2014.

