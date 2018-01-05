Paducah city commission to vote on anti-discrimination law

According to a news release, the company has decided to close 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that are "unprofitable."
As ice is a possibility, salt is being put down on the road and car washes are busy with people cleaning their vehicles off.
A Benton, Illinois man has been indicted by a federal grand jury of defrauding his former employer.
Dr. Loretta Schneider, a longtime public servant and councilwoman for the City of Cape Girardeau, has passed away.
Three specialized training sessions for surface and underground miners are set for January 2018 at Rend Lake College.
