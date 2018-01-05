Library gets $6,700 to pay off children's overdue fines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The season of giving ended with 169 central Illinois children getting their borrowing privileges back at the Lincoln Library in Springfield.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the children had their accounts unblocked after donors gave more than $6,700 to pay off fines for overdue books and other materials.

A display showing children's fine amounts was installed in the library's lobby the Monday after Thanksgiving. Patrons could donate money toward paying off fines.

Library director Will O'Hearn says the library reached its goal Dec. 27, when a donor who didn't want his name revealed paid off the last accounts.

Library access services manager Jessica Paulsen sent letters to children whose accounts were unblocked. She says online posts of some parents indicated their children were pleased they could again check out material.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

