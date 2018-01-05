5 things to know 1/5

Good Friday morning. It is January 5.

First Alert Forecast

It is not as cold this morning as it has been but a couple flurries are possible in southern Illinois. Temperatures are in the teens and highs today will mainly be in the 20’s. Areas near Poplar Bluff may break the freezing mark.

A system this weekend looks a little more interesting, however. It is looking rather likely that parts of the Heartland will see freezing rain and sleet by the late morning/afternoon hours on Sunday. Expect a light icing in some areas. Slightly warmer air should push in by the evening/overnight. Which will change most of the precipitation to rain.

Highs will reach near 50 on Wednesday.

Making headlines

A two-vehicle crash knocked the power out for some residents in Sikeston, Missouri.

The city of Clarkton, Mo will be without power at the beginning of next week.

Bombogenesis is hitting parts of the U.S., but what exactly is this monster storm?

Leaders in North and South Korea will set aside time for their first formal talk in nearly two years.

Across the country, some Kmart and Sears stores will be closing and some are right here in the Heartland.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

