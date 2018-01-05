Clarkton, MO will not shut off water for repairs

Water in the city of Clarkton, Missouri will not be shut off Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Workers initially thought water would need to be shut off to repair a water main in the town.

Now they said the leak is not as serious as it seemed.

City workers will be repairing a 12 inch Main on Baker St. that feeds the water tower.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.