Clarkton, MO water to be shut off due to water main repairs

Water in the city of Clarkton, Missouri will be shut off so workers can repair a water main in the town.

This will begin on Monday night, January 8. The water will be off most of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

City workers will be repairing a 12 inch Main on Baker St. that feeds the water tower.

The water should be back on sometime Tuesday evening. However, it may take longer to repair.

Once the main has been fixed and the water is turned back on the city will be under a boil water order.

