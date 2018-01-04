Truck drivers have to prepare to drive in the cold

It's important to be prepared when you're away from home. That's especially true for those who make their living on the open road.

Jeff Wehrle is a concrete truck driver for Odum Concrete in Marion, Illinois.

He says he's been driving trucks for almost 30-years and can drive up to 200-miles a day depending on the job.

He says when it comes to protecting himself from the harsh temperatures, it's important to wear several layers while on the road.

"Usually I come dressed to stay outside all day, but in an out of a mixer, in and out of the truck with the heat on, I've got several layers on," said Wehrle. "Five layers on the top three layers on the bottom. When its this cold stuff freezes pretty quick."

A good tip for all drivers this winter season is to make sure you check your vehicle's antifreeze and make sure it can withstand frigid temperatures.

