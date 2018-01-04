2 vehicle crash knocks out power for some near Sikeston, MO

According to PIO Officer Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS, a traffic crash happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 61 near Hwy. HH.

It caused a power outage north of Sikeston. According to Ameren Missouri, seven customers were still affected at 8:20 p.m.

Two vehicles collided as one driver was pulling into the FedEx driveway. One vehicle was hit on the driver's side and pushed into a power pole causing the outage on the north part of Sikeston.

No one was injured.

