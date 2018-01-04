Basketball homecoming week in Charleston, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Blue Jay fans have been waiting for basketball Homecoming Week and the activities begin on Monday, January 8.  ?

According to Charleston R-1, the week includes dress-up days for students themed around the iconic 90s movie "Space Jam," a 3-Point Shootout on Wednesday, and the Homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m. against the Scott County Braves.

There will also be an alumni game on Saturday, Jan. 13.

