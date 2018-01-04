Basketball homecoming week in Charleston, MO

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
Paul Stastny broke a third-period tie with his eighth goal of the season, Carter Hutton continued his hot play in goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Thursday night.
The Racers men's basketball team got the win over the Redhawks on Jan. 4 in Murray by a score of 89-73.
The Chicago Bears say they have interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards for their coaching job.
