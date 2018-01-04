Basketball homecoming week in Charleston, MO

Blue Jay fans have been waiting for basketball Homecoming Week and the activities begin on Monday, January 8. ?

According to Charleston R-1, the week includes dress-up days for students themed around the iconic 90s movie "Space Jam," a 3-Point Shootout on Wednesday, and the Homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m. against the Scott County Braves.

There will also be an alumni game on Saturday, Jan. 13.

5th Annual Charleston Alumni Basketball Game

Saturday, January 13, 2018

3:00pm @ Charleston High School

Admission: $1 Students / $3 Adults pic.twitter.com/gu1tuSTTMA — Charleston R1 School (@CharlestonR1) January 5, 2018

Look for more on the week's activities on the Charleston Facebook and Twitter pages.

