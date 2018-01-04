SEMO women's basketball gets the win over Murray St. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO women's basketball gets the win over Murray St.

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Redhawks women's basketball team got the win vs. Murray State 85-74 on Jan. 4.

The game was played in Murray, Kentucky.

SEMO plays Austin Peay on Saturday, Jan. 6 in Clarksville, Tenn.

