Don't use too much power or you could be in the dark

A lot of people are indoors in the bitter cold, which means we are using more electricity.

But, if you use too much electricity you could find yourself in the dark.

Kelly Johnson with Cape Electrical Supply said everyone's house is set up with 100 or 200 amps of electricity. And, if you have electric appliances, space heaters, and other things on all at once, it can easily trip the breaker.

But once again, if the breaker trips that means it's doing its job.

"That's a good thing, it's when they don't trip that the fires happen and that's because you have a bad wire or faulty circuit breaker and that's trouble," said Johnson.

He said if it is a constant problem you might want to contact your electric company and ask for your service to be bumped up.

He said space heaters take up a lot of electricity so be sure to run less stuff during that time.

