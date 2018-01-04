How to safely warm your house

We are all warming our houses in different ways and we want to make sure you are doing it safely.

Jackson Fire Rescue gave us these tips for keeping our houses safe:

If you are using a fireplace, keep a glass or metal screen in front of it.

Don't burn paper, make sure the fire is out completely and put ashes in a medal container outside.

It's also important to have your chimney inspected each year.

Captain Rob Grief with Jackson Fire Rescue says the most common mistake people make is not using their portable heaters correctly.

"The three-foot set back distance around the space heater is one of the guidelines most people miss," said Grief. "They put their space heaters right up on them in high traffic areas where they don't need to be. And they are using extension cords space heaters are designed to be plugged in directly to the wall. When they use an extension cord they are actually drawing another heat source into the extension cord which is causing fires as well."

He said you also need to keep it away from kids and pets because it's easy for them to get burnt or knock it over.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.