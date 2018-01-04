Does freezing temps mean less bugs this summer?

There's some who think the frigid temps could bring good news come spring by cutting down on the number of flying insects. But, it all depends on who you ask.

Pest Control Technician Chuck Cockrum believes there is a correlation between the cold temps and fewer bugs in the spring.

"We definitely will get a break from the bugs in 2018," said Cockrum. "That's one positive thing when it comes to extreme cold temperatures like this."

Cockrum has fought bugs inside and out for the past 15 years.

"The thing that affects them most in the winter time is ice," he said. "You have a freeze through the winter time, that's why it kills a greater number of insects versus when it stays mild and warm."

But not everyone agrees with Cockrum's cold weather theory. Dr. J.E. McPherson is a professor emeritus of entomology at SIU.

"I imagine when it warms up in the spring, you're going to find out that you're going to have just as many insects bothering you as you did last year," Dr. McPherson said. "Right now again we have all this cold weather but you can pretty well guess that these animals are going to survive it because wherever they are they're going to be down deeper in the soil".

So which one is it? Will this freezing weather result in less annoying bugs this summer? I guess we will have to wait for a much-needed warm up to find out.

