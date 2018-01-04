Lawmakers working to get funding for autism institute in Cape Girardeau, MO

Several lawmakers are working together to restore funding for the Tailor Institute in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The autism institute was funded by the Missouri Department of Economic Development Workforce Development budget; however, a budget oversight in 2017 resulted in a loss of all state funding for the Tailor Institute, according to State Sen. Wayne Wallingford.

Wallingford has been working with Rep. Donna Lichtenneger of the 146th district and Rep. Kathy Swan of the 147th district to restore funding for the center.

Senator Wallingford said the Tailor Institute serves more than 150 families each year.

Wallingford, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that he intends to do everything in his power to ensure the Tailor Institute is fully funded, and the line item moves back to the Department of Economic Development’s Workforce Development budget.

