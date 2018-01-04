Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland begin 2018 Girl Scout Cookie season

It's that time! The Girl Scouts are selling cookies.

The Girl Scouts are kicking off this season with the return of Girl Scout S’mores and have classic favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

The Scouts will sell cookies door-to-door and at booth sales as well as through the innovative and educational web-based addition to the cookie program, according to the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, January 5, 2018, and runs through April 1, 2018. All cookies are $5 per box. Contact them at: info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org to connect to a Girl Scout near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

