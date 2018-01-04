$18 million Lotto Jackpot won online in IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$18 million Lotto Jackpot won online in IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Illinois Lottery) (Source: Illinois Lottery)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Check your email if you subscribed for a Lotto ticket online in Illinois!

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois Lotto, a player with an online subscription won the $18,000,000 jackpot in the Dec. 30, 2017, drawing.

The online player's ticket matched all six numbers: 16, 19, 33, 34, 44, 49.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

