$18 million Lotto Jackpot won online in IL

Check your email if you subscribed for a Lotto ticket online in Illinois!

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois Lotto, a player with an online subscription won the $18,000,000 jackpot in the Dec. 30, 2017, drawing.

The online player's ticket matched all six numbers: 16, 19, 33, 34, 44, 49.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

