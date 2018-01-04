Cold iguanas fall from FL trees

Iguanas are falling from the trees in Florida. (Source: WTSP via CBS)

Cold temperatures in Florida are causing green iguanas to fall from their perches.

Temperatures fell below 40 degrees in South Florida, an abnormal low for the Sunshine State. This low is just enough to immobilize or stiffen the limbs of these green iguanas.

This causes them to accidentally lose their balance and fall. They typically land belly-up, sprawled out. Wildlife officials say they may appear dead but often are still alive.

They're not the only reptiles affected by the sudden cold spells: sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall.

