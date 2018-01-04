2 accused of robbing Mt. Vernon, IL taxi

Two people are accused of robbing a Mount Vernon, Illinois taxi.

Sydney Pecora, 18, and a 17 year old were taken into custody on charges of robbery, mob action and aggravated battery.

Pecora was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond to be set.

The juvenile was detained in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance in Jefferson County.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Pace on Wednesday, January 3 at 10:33 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

The driver of the taxi told police he was robbed by two people who ran away.

Police say the taxi driver was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in the incident.

According to police, the two suspects were found at Spero Family Services on Richview Road and taken into custody.

