Paducah police asking residents to lock vehicles after break-ins

Police are investigating after vehicles being broken into in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to police, William Moore, 18, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property. Two toher juveniles ages 16 and 13 were cited for receiving stolen property and curfew violation.

Police found the teens after a resident called saying the kids were trying to break into cars on Wallace Lane behind Immanuel Baptist Church.

One of the teens was found wearing a UK sweatshirt with the sales tag still on it, according to ot police.

Also found were pocket knives, earbuds, cell phone ports, chargers and a phone, and a watch.

Police have received reports of seven unlocked vehicles broken into on Wallace Lane, West Jefferson, and 32nd Streets.

Police also remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from their cars.

