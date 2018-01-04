Carbondale, IL man sentenced after 2016 stabbing

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to serve time after breaking probation.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney, Alphonso E. Higgins, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 19. 2017 and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Higgins admitted to breaking his probation terms in Oct. 2017.

He was sentenced in Jan. 2018 to three years in prison.

Witnesses said Higgins and the victim got into a fight which led to the 2016 stabbing in the 400 block of East Walker Avenue.

The original investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

