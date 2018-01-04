103 Sears, Kmart stores set to close, 4 in the Heartland

Sears Holding Corporation has announced another round of store closings including four stores in the Heartland.

According to a news release, the company has decided to close 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that are "unprofitable."

The stores will be closing between early March and early April 2018.

The Kmart locations in West Frankfort, Ill., Mt. Vernon, Ill., and Paducah, Ky. are on the list. The Sears in Marion, Ill. is also set to close.

Some associates impacted by the closures will receive severance and will also have the option to apply for open positions at other Kmart or Sears stores, according to a statement from the company.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12.

In November, the company announced store closings that included the Kmart in Poplar Bluff.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.