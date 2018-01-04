National Missouri Day recognized on Jan. 4

The Show Me State is having a day! January 4 is National Missouri Day. It recognizes the 24th state to join the union.

The "Gateway to the West" has the Mississippi River on the eastern border and the Missouri River as a portion of its western border.

According to National Day Calendar, Missouri is a natural hub of transportation and trade. The state became a stopping point for many migrating west.

Daniel Boone, Laura Ingles Wilder, Kit Carson, William Clark, Walt Disney, Scott Joplin, and Joseph Pulitzer all made Missouri their home for a time.

Uniquely Missouri things to do and see

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.