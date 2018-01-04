Expert: Illinois saw 6th warmest year on record during 2017

The Paducah city commission is set to vote on an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender residents.
State officials say unemployment rates fell in 72 Kentucky counties, stayed the same in 17 and rose in 31 counties between November 2016 and November 2017.
The political fate of Kentucky's Republican House speaker will rest in the hands of four women and two men.
A 26-year-old transgender Chicago woman serving a 10-year sentence for burglary is seeking a transfer from a male to a female prison where she says she'll be less vulnerable to abuse.
The season of giving ended with 169 central Illinois children getting their borrowing privileges back at the Lincoln Library in Springfield.
