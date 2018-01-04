Rauner staying at veterans home during Legionnaires' crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner is staying at the Quincy Veterans Home where 13 people have died and dozens sickened from Legionnaires' disease.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the Republican arrived Wednesday night. She says he plans to stay several days with residents and staff to get a better understanding of "the clinical, water-treatment, and residential operations of the home."

Legionnaires' is a serious form of pneumonia caused by bacteria that can multiply in water systems. A 2015 outbreak killed 12 residents and another 53 residents and staff members were sickened. Another veteran died last fall.

The state spent $5 million upgrading the home's water system after the 2015 outbreak.

Rauner has been heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis by opponents seeking to unseat him in November.

