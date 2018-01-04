Cardinals Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2018 Cardinals Caravan.

More than 30 current and former players will take on the 20-city journey through Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana from January 12-15.

Caravan 6 will be in Cape Girardeau, Mo. at the Osage Community Center on Monday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. This caravan includes Carson Kelly, Matt Bowman, Ryan Sherriff, Austin Gomber, Al Hrabosky and Scott Cooper.

Other caravan dates and locations include:

Caravan 1 - Harris Bader, Jack Flaherty, Josh Lucas, Patrick Wisdom, Brad Thompson, Kerry Robinson. Emcee John Rooney

Friday, Jan. 12 - Jefferson City, Mo. at the Missouri Farm Bureau Center at 6 p.m. Call 573-875-1099 for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Columbia, Mo. at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center at 11:30 a.m. Call 573-875-1099 for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Fulton, Mo. at the Westminster College Mueller Hall at 5 p.m. Call 573-592-5319 for more info.

Caravan 2 - Greg Garcia Josh Gant, Alex Mejia, Kyle McClellan, Tom Lawless. Emcee Tom Ackerman

Friday, Jan. 12 - Springfield, Mo. at Hammons Field at 12:15 p.m. Call 417-863-0395 for more info.

Friday, Jan. 12 - Springfield, Mo. at JQH Arena, time TBD. Call 417-863-0395 for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Joplin, Mo. at Taylor Performing Arts Center (MSSU) at noon. Call 417-625-9777 for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Rolla, Mo. at Rolla High School Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. Call 573-364-2525 for more info.

Caravan 3 - Tommy Pham, Jose Martinez Mike Mayers, Stubby Clapp Danny Cox. Emcee Mike Claiborne

Friday, Jan. 12 - Memphis, Tenn. at AutoZone Park at 6:30 p.m. Call 907-721-6050 for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Jonesboro, Ark. at The Mall at Turtle Creek at noon. Call 870-934-5000 for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Dyersburg, Tenn. at Dyer County High School at 6 p.m. Call 731-627-2229 for more info.

Caravan 4 - Paul DeJong, Oscar Mercado, Andrew Knizner, Randy Flores, Alan Benes. Emcee Ricky Horton

Friday, Jan. 12 - Champaign, Ill. at Hilton Garden Inn at noon. Call 217-359-1151 for more info.

Friday, Jan. 12 - Peoria, Ill. at Embassy Suites Hotel at 6 p.m. Call 309-637-3700 for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Bloomington, Ill. at Parke Regency Hotel at 4:30 p.m. Call 309-829-1221 for more info.

Caravan 5 - Luke Voit, Alex Reyes, Sam Tuivailala, Dakota Hudson, Ray King. Emcee Chris Hrabe

Sunday, Jan. 14 - Mattoon, Ill. at Lake Land College Field House at noon. Call 217-234-5333 for more info.

Sunday, Jan. 14 - Springfield, Ill. at Bank of Springfield Center at 6 p.m. Call 217-422-8800 for more info.

Monday, Jan. 15 - Decatur, Ill. at Decatur Hotel and Conference Center at noon. Call 217-788-8800 for more info.

Monday, Jan. 15 - Quincy, Ill. at Baldwin School Gym at 5 p.m. Call 217-228-6600 for more info.

Caravan 6 - Carson Kelly, Matt Bowman, Ryan Sherriff, Austin Gomber, Al Hrabosky, Scott Cooper. Emcee Dan McLaughlin

Sunday, Jan. 14 - Mt. Vernon, Ill. at Rolland W. Lewis Comm. Bldg. at noon. Call 618-242-3500 for more info.

Sunday, Jan. 14 - Evansville, Indiana at USI Physical Activities Center at 6 p.m. Call 812-465-1022 for more info.

Monday, Jan. 15 - Paducah, Ky. at Paducah McCracken Conv. & Expo. at noon. Call 270-408-1346 for more info.

Monday, Jan. 15 - Cape Girardeau, Mo. Osage Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Call 573-339-6342 for more info.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will implement an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.

Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Additionally, the Cardinals and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help those in need through Feeding Missouri. Donations will be collected at all seven Missouri stops and the Quincy, Ill. stop.

You can click here for more information about the caravan.

