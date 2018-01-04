2.2 quake sends shivers through a cold Heartland

The earth is shivering with the rest of the Heartland. A 2.2 earthquake took place northeast of Ridgley, Tennessee.

It happened around 10: 41 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The shaking could be felt near Dyersburg and Union City Tennessee as well as Kennett, Missouri.

