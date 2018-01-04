3 sentenced to DOC for separate incidents in Williamson Co.

Three people were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections (DOC) for three separate crimes in Williamson County.

Dexter Gladney, 53, of Marion, pled guilty in October 2017 to theft of garden equipment in June 2017. This is a class 3 felony. Gladney received three years in DOC and was ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Jericha White, 30, of Pittsburg, pled guilty in December 2017 to unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony, in relation to a September 2016 arrest. White was ordered to serve three years in DOC.

Michael B. Swink, 29, of Marion, pled guilty in December 2017 to unlawful restraint, a class 4 felony, in relation to a September 2017 arrest. Swink was ordered to serve one year in DOC.

The investigations were handled by the Marion Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney’s Becky Ray, Jerri Adams, and Andrew Wilson contributed to the prosecution of each respective case.

