Carterville police complete Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was completed by The Carterville Police Department, alongside the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The campaign that coincided with the December holidays. From December 18 through New Year’s Day, the Carterville Police Department made no DUI arrests.

“It should come as no surprise to any driver that drunk driving is illegal and punishable by arrest and significant fines,” said Chief Heather Reno. “The actions of those who choose to drive impaired are selfish. Hopefully, these offenders now realize their actions have serious and potentially fatal consequences, and we hope they will never put themselves or others at risk by driving impaired again.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 37,461 people died in 2016 motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 28 percent (10,497) died in crashes in which at least one driver had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above the 0.08 limit.

During the crackdown, the Carterville Police Department also issued the following:

Two uninsured motorists

Six speeding citations

One Distracted Driver ticket

