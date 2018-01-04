Intruder defense course offered at First Assembly of God Church in Scott City

Everyone is invited to take part in an intruder defense course at First Assembly of God in Scott City, Missouri.

The course is called Armed Intruder Defense (A.I.D.) Training and is being offered Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The course is being taught be nationally certified instructor Tom Bradley.

He has taught active shooter defense tactics in more than 50 public schools in southeast Missouri.

Bradley has served Cape Girardeau County for 16 years as a law enforcement officer.

Bradley earned the promotion to Detective Sergeant of Investigations while serving Southeast Missouri State University and served as an Investigator for the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad for seven years.

He has instructed thousands of people from middle school students to adults in armed intruder defense tactics.

First Assembly of God Church is located at 312 Dearborn Street in Scott City.

The course is free to anyone who wants to attend.

