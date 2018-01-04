Several holidays to overlap in 2018 and it's weird

2018 looks a little weird. Well, the 2018 calendar looks odd at least.

Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, also coincides with Ash Wednesday.

Easter falls on April Fools' Day.

Strange, right?

So, what does it all mean? I don't really know, but Heartland Weekend can help explain what each holiday stands for and how it was created.

It appears that the overlapping holidays are simply coincidental, the timing makes for a good conversation piece. And, if you're clever, I'm sure there are plenty of jokes that could be made, too.

